$ 3.5 trillion plan | Manchin and Sinema, the two Democrats against Biden

(Washington) One centrist Senator from an agricultural and mining state, the other moderate Senator from Arizona, Democrat-elected Representatives Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are the two obstacles that stand in Joe Biden’s way as the American President tries his ambitious social reform agenda.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 3:04 pm

Léa DAUPLE Agence France-Presse

You are at the center of Congress, where war divides the Democratic Party. The stakes, a plan of nearly $ 3,500 billion that Joe Biden wanted to reform the social fabric of the United States, they find too high.

These divisions are crippling progress in Congress on another of the president’s crucial infrastructure plans.

The duo of stubborn senators, dubbed “Manchema” or “Sinechin” by insiders, seems unlikely, as they unite opposing personalities.

With her colorful wigs and original outfits, Arizona’s Senator Kyrsten Sinema contrasts with the old-fashioned image of a politician Joe Manchin, more of a fan of dark suits.

While the latter, of Italian descent, makes no secret of his Catholic faith, the former Mormon Kyrsten Sinema is the only one chosen not to claim any religion.

Another difference is her relationship with journalists, with whom the Senator rarely speaks, unlike her colleague from West Virginia.

“Was never a liberal”

The first openly bisexual congresswoman, Kyrsten Sinema, has had an extraordinary career.

Born in 1976 in Arizona, a state in the western United States, she had a “difficult childhood” and her family was even homeless at times. “But they got through it thanks to family, parishioners and hard work,” the official website says, confirming that their course reflects the “American Dream.”

If she began her political career on the left, close to the Greens, the supporter of the demanding discipline “Ironman” triathlon is now decidedly centrist.

Kyrsten Sinema says she wants to “follow the example of the late Senator John McCain,” a Republican who, like her, represented Arizona and refused to “demonize the opposition.”

One image had enraged the left wing of the party: his thumb down to signal his opposition to the inclusion of the minimum wage increase in an economic stimulus plan.

Joe Manchin, 74, is also used to distance himself from dominant positions within the Democratic Party, sometimes to side with the Republicans in important votes.

“I was in no way a liberal,” he said again to Congress on Thursday.

He was the only Democrat to confirm Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh before the Supreme Court, after which he was charged with sexual assault.

Well-known Conservative Joe Manchin defends the right to bear arms and defines himself as a Democrat against Abortion, perhaps one of the keys to his success in West Virginia, an eastern US state, pro-Trump and one of the US’s poorest countries.

This ardent supporter of cooperation between the two parties, who lives in Washington on a barge floating on the Potomac River, does not hesitate to meet his colleagues, Republicans and Democrats, to share beer and pizza.