3D Printing In Healthcare Market Report- Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy And Key Regions 2025

Three-dimensional (3D) printing is the process of joining materials to make objects from 3D model data, typically created by building one layer upon the previous layer. This contrasts with subtractive manufacturing, in which parts of a block of material are selectively removed. 3D printing is used across a range of sectors, including industry, electrical, aerospace, automotive, consumer, and healthcare.

In healthcare, 3D bioprinting is used to create living human cells or tissue for use in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering. 3D printing is also used to manufacture precision and personalized pharmaceuticals. Additionally, 3D printing technology is widely used in the manufacturing of medical devices, such as prosthetic limbs, orthopedic and dental implants, surgical instruments, and medical education models. The main focus of this report is 3D bioprinting and the manufacturing of 3D printed pharmaceuticals.

3D bioprinting of human tissue and cells has the potential to solve many critical unmet needs in healthcare, including regenerative medicine, functional organ replacement, and drug discovery. The growing aging population has driven the demand for donor organs, while regenerative medicine using bioprinted, patient-derived stem cells allows for personalized treatment of certain diseases. Use of bioprinted human tissue in drug discovery allows for quicker and more efficient processes, with better outcomes compared to using animal tissue. It also removes the need for animal testing, both in drug and cosmetic development. 3D printing of personalized drugs has the potential to revolutionize the pharmaceutical market. These drugs can be adapted to specific patient requirements, such as age, weight, and comorbidities. This ability to print therapies on demand not only has the potential to make medicine personal to patients, but would equally save millions in costs, resources, and, waste.

Recently, the rapid proliferation of COVID-19 has put an enormous strain on global healthcare systems, with demand for critical medical equipment and supplies mounting. The 3D printing community, from major manufacturers to start-ups and individuals, has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by pledging to support the production of vital medical equipment such as ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) for hospitals tackling the pandemic.

Key Industry Players – the leading companies in the 3D printing space in healthcare and where they sit in the value chain.

Industry Trends – key trends impacting the 3D Printing industry classified into healthcare, technology, macroeconomic, and regulatory themes.

Industry Analysis – market value of the entire 3D printing industry to 2025 and 2030, as well as key M&A, funding and partnerships in healthcare. There are also a number of case studies highlighting the different applications of 3D printing in healthcare, including how the 3D printing industry has rallied to provide medical equipment and supplies to healthcare systems fighting the current COVID-19 crisis.

Value Chain – Detailed overview of 3D bioprinting and 3D printing of pharmaceuticals by hardware and materials, including leading companies and challengers

Develop business strategies by understanding how 3D printing is being used in the healthcare industry today and how the technology is expected to affect the healthcare sector in the future.

Stay up to date on the industry's big players in 3D printing and where they sit in the value chain.

Identify emerging industry trends to gain a competitive advantage.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Industry Players

3 Industry Trends

3.1 Healthcare Trends

3.2 Technology Trends

3.3 Macroeconomic Trends

3.4 Regulatory Trends

3.5 Expected Impact of 3D Printing on the Healthcare Industry

3.5.1 Impact on the Biopharmaceutical Industry

3.5.2 Impact on the Medical Device Industry

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Market Size and Growth Forecasts

4.2 Cost of Different Types of 3D Printing Technology

4.3 Deals in 3D Printing in Healthcare

4.4 Timeline of 3D Printing in Healthcare

4.5 3D Printing in Healthcare Case Studies

4.5.1 Use of 3D Printing in the Fight Against COVID-19

4.5.2 3D Bioprinting and Regenerative Medicine

4.5.3 Use of 3D Printing in Precision and Personalized Medicines

4.5.4 Use of 3D Printing for Medical Education and Training

5 Value Chain

5.1 3D Bioprinting

5.1.1 3D Bioprinting Hardware

5.1.2 3D Bioprinting Materials

5.2 3D Printing of Pharmaceuticals

6 Companies

6.1 3D Bioprinting Companies

6.2 3D Printing Companies

7 Glossary

8 Appendix

8.1 Bibliography

8.2 Traditional Thematic Research Does a Poor Job of Picking Winners and Losers

8.3 Introducing GlobalDatas Thematic Engine

8.4 This Is How It Works

8.5 How Our Research Reports Fit into Our Overall Research Methodology

8.6 About GlobalData

8.7 About the Authors

8.7.1 Healthcare Analyst

8.7.2 Director of Thematic Analysis

8.7.3 Senior Director of Market Research

8.7.4 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy

8.8 Contact Us

8.9 Disclaimer