The Photobiostimulation Devices Market To Get Higher With Innovations

Photobiostimulation therapy is also known as low-level light therapy (LLLT). Photobiostimulating devices are used for reducing pain, inflammation, and edema, promoting the healing of wounds, deeper tissue, and nerves, and preventing tissue damage. Modern photobiostimulation devices use LEDs to produce light of the required wavelength to achieve specific results.

The predominant principle on which photobiostimulation devices work is that, light works on a protein in the mitochondria of the cell, which results in increased ATP and reduced oxidative stress. A cascade of intracellular processes finally results in improved tissue and reduced inflammation.

Segmentations-

Type

Infrared Light

Red Light

Others

Application

Pain Management

Wound Care

Cosmetic Applications

Other Applications

End User

Specialty Clinics

Research Institutions

Home Care

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Factors such as the increasing trend of non-invasive treatment alternatives, increasing number of patients experiencing chronic pain, and the need for cheaper treatment options are driving the growth of the photobiostimulation devices market.

However, although the treatment using photobiostimulation devices is FDA approved, the regulations governing the manufacturing of these devices are relatively lenient, resulting in a number of inferior quality products in the market. Furthermore, there are a number of counterfeit products available in the market, which is hindering the overall growth of the photobiostimulation devices market.

Infrared light photobiostimulation devices have shown positive results for increasing vascularization, deep thermal increase, increase in oxygenation, stimulation of the synthesis of new collagen, and improvement in skin elasticity.

Photobiostimulation devices aim to accelerate wound healing and reduce the incidences of infection in diabetic foot ulcers. Especially since there is no particular treatment for diabetic foot ulcers, and the condition generally results in infections and complications that lead to amputation, photobiostimulation devices are effective for the treatment.

Photobiostimulation devices emit light that stimulates vascularization and internal heat, resulting in the faster recovery of wounds. The added advantage of using photobiostimulation devices is that, they are non-invasive in nature and easy to use.

