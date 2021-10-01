5.2 magnitude earthquake shakes southwest Iran

(Tehran) According to the American Geophysical Institute (USGS), an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 shook southwestern Iran early in the morning, causing three injuries and some property damage, reports the official Irna agency.

Posted on Oct 1, 2021 at 7:51 am

The earthquake struck at 4:45 a.m. at a depth of 10 km near the city of Ganaveh in Bushehr province, the USGS said.

The quake was followed by a 4.6-magnitude aftershock more than two hours later, according to the same source.

The earthquake injured three people, but caused no significant property damage, said the Irna agency, citing local officials.

Located on the boundaries of several tectonic plates and crisscrossed by several faults, Iran is an area with strong seismic activity.