5.7 magnitude earthquake hits the main Philippine island

(Manila) A major earthquake struck the main Philippine island overnight Sunday through Monday with no immediate damage reported, according to the United States Institute for Geological Studies (USGS) and local authorities.

Posted on Sep 26, 2021 at 2:47 pm

The 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck at 1:12 am local time (5:12 pm GMT) off the coast of Batangas Province on the island of Luzon. The residents of the capital Manila were awakened by the tremors.