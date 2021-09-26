5,000 more Haitian migrants could soon be released

(Washington) The number of 12,400 mostly Haitian migrants recently released after crossing the Mexican border in the US could rise in the coming days, with about 5,000 more currently detained after their illegal transit, the US Secretary of Homeland Security said on Sunday too.

“That number could be higher […] Alejandro Mayorkas reaffirmed Fox News when asked about the possible development of the number of 12,400 migrants who were able to leave the temporary camps on the US-Mexico border in recent days and before an immigration judge to defend their asylum applications.

The Minister spoke on several of the major American channels responsible for defusing a crisis currently plaguing the administration of Joe Biden, who is accused of both negligence and “inhuman” expulsions to Haiti.

Those 12,400 migrants, the vast majority from Haiti, were released “under conditions” in the United States, Mr. Mayorkas said, explaining that his services followed the law to determine whether or not to illegally expel migrants.

In addition, around 2,000 people were deported to Haiti by air, 8,000 were voluntarily returned to Mexico, and 5,000 were placed in emergency shelters.

It is these 5,000 migrants currently in administrative detention that Alejandro Mayorkas says could rise to 12,400 in the coming days.

In another interview, broadcast on NBC on Sunday, the minister also lamented the rules governing immigration to the United States.

“We are working in a completely broken system […]. I’ve never heard anyone say that immigration laws are well structured, ”he said.

Earlier this week the minister announced that since the 9th Grande from Ciudad Acuña.

This massive influx of migrants and the treatment of some who were pushed back by border police on horseback as they crossed the river have been criticized by the Biden government.

All Haitian migrants who had gathered on both sides of the US-Mexico border left their makeshift camps on Friday evening, according to the US government and local AFP journalists.

But new candidates in the process could arrive in the coming days and weeks. Almost 500 Haitian migrants camped on Colombia’s northern border on Saturday preparing to cross the Darien Jungle, the border with Panama and the dangerous leg of their long odyssey through Central America to the United States.