54,000 dead last week | COVID-19 still not under control, says the WHO

(Geneva) The person in charge of managing the COVID-19 epidemic at the World Health Organization (WHO), Maria Van Kerkhove, stressed Tuesday that the new coronavirus is still not under control, with many mistakenly believing that the pandemic is almost over .

Posted on Oct 5, 2021 at 4:07 pm

Van Kerkhove said 3.1 million new cases of infection and 54,000 deaths were reported worldwide last week, with the real numbers likely being much higher.

“The situation is still incredibly dynamic. And it is dynamic because we do not have this virus under control, emphasized the American epidemiologist during the exchange live on the social networks of the WHO.

“We are still a long way from the forest. We are right in the middle of this pandemic. But where in the middle … we don’t know yet, because honestly we are not using the tools we currently have to get any closer to the end, ”she added.

“In some cities, we see intensive care units and hospitals congested and people dying while people on the street act like (the epidemic) is completely over,” she lamented.

The expert also emphasized that the deaths were mainly from unvaccinated people.

According to the countries that provide this information, “the rate of hospitalizations and deaths is by far” the highest “among those who have not been vaccinated,” she said.

Ms. Van Kerkhove also stigmatized the disinformation and misunderstandings circulating on the internet regarding COVID-19.

“The result is that people die. We can’t water that down, ”she emphasized.

The WHO is currently studying the development the pandemic could have over the next three to 18 months.

“We still have bags of people who are not vaccinated, either because they don’t have access (to vaccines) or because they refuse or cannot be vaccinated, and we can still see outbreaks.

Van Kerkhove has warned that although the coronavirus will eventually go out of control, it will stay here.

“The possibility of eradicating the virus or even eliminating it on a global basis has been lost from the start. It was lost because we didn’t attack this virus as vigorously as possible on a global scale, ”she regretted.