5G chipset market in the Europe is expected to grow to US$ 5228.6 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 46.2% from the year 2019 to 2027 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe 5G Chipset Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe 5G Chipset Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The 5G chipset market in the Europe is expected to grow from US$ 250.4 Mn in 2019 to US$ 5228.6 Mn by the year 2027, with a CAGR of 46.2% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The significant growth in the smartphone demand and proliferation of connected devices and IoT demand for advanced network infrastructures are driving the growth of the 5G chipset market. Further, the emergence of new enterprise, industrial, and residential use cases in the near future is expected to facilitate significant growth opportunities for the 5G chipset market. The advent of 5G has brought a host of new use cases for industrial, enterprise and residential uses are anticipated to be enabled by the evolving networks over the course of years. Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) for residential use and distributed cloud for industries could be examples of these kind. The networks have evolved to handle use cases with different demands on data rates, mobility, scalability, latency, security, integrity, availability, and reliability. Such demands can be met with the help of distributed cloud architecture, which allows the applications to be deployed at a central, distributed and edge sites, for meeting specific requirements. In comparison to what is possible from central sites, providing services closer to the user reduces the network transport delay and enables faster time to content, actions and control. These factors are projected to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact approaching the 5G chipset market. Get

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe 5G Chipset Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe 5G Chipset Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

EUROPE 5G CHIPSET MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Operation Frequency

Sub-6 GHz

Between 26 and 39 GHz

Above 39 GHz



By Product

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment

Network Infrastructure Equipment



By End-User

Automotive & Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Building Automation

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics

Public Safety & Surveillance



By Country

France

Germany

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



5G Chipset Market – Companies Mentioned

Broadcom, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Mediatek Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson

Xilinx, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe 5G Chipset Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe 5G Chipset Market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe 5G Chipset Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe 5G Chipset Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe 5G Chipset Market.

