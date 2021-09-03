5G Equipment Market 2021 Focusing On Leading Players – ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Verizon, Vodafone Limited, NEC Corporation, etc.

5G Equipment Industry Analysis Report 2021-2026

New York, USA, Latest Research : Source: Straits Research – Global 5G Equipment Market Review 2021 Forecast to 2029 – Analysis by Type, Application, End-User, Industry Vertical, and Region’ into its vast depository of research reports. In the first section of the report, the market definition, market overview, product description, product scope, product characterization, and product specification has been discussed. We overcome the issues of our customers by recognizing and deciphering just the target group, while simultaneously generating leads with the highest precision.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has highlighted the 5G (5th Generation) network as one of the most innovative fields for enabling smarter societies. 5G refers to next-generation mobile standards that will deliver improved end-user experience by offering new applications and services with gigabits of speed and significantly improved performance as well as reliability. In upcoming years, 5G will enable new use cases such as smart cities, smart agriculture, logistics, and public safety agencies.

The global 5G equipment market is valued USD 1,982 million in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 57.7% during the forecast period 2019-2026.

Top Industry Players Overview: Ericsson, SAMSUNG, Qualcomm, AT&T, FUJITSU, Cisco, ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Verizon, Vodafone Limited, NEC Corporation, Qorvo, Inc., HTC Corporation, Intel Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., and SK TELECOM CO., LTD.

By Type

SDN

NFV

MEC

By Application

Automotive

Commercial

Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing

Others

5G Equipment Country Level Analysis:

Most of the countries are estimated to emerge as a fastest growing region and hold the largest market share in the global industrial 5G Equipment market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

In-depth information with regards to the key factors influencing the growth of the Global 5G Equipment Market (including drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities) has been provided in this report.

It examines the micro markets based on their growth trends, development patterns, future prospects, and contribution to the overall market.

The report studies the opportunities in the market for different stakeholders and investors by determining the high-end growth segments and sub-segments.

The study accurately profiles key vendors and players functioning in the market, in terms of their ranking and core competencies, together with determining the competitive landscape.

It studies the competitive developments such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), research and development (R&D) activities, product developments, and expansions in the Global 5G Equipment Market.

Key questions answered in the report include:

– What will the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

– What are the key industry trends impacting the growth of the market?

– What are the key factors driving and restraining the 5G Equipment market?

– What are the challenges to market growth?

– What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players in the market?

– Who are the leading competitors functioning in the market for 5G Equipment?

– What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces analysis of the 5G Equipment market?

