7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico, leaving at least one dead

(Acapulco) A 7.1 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale struck southeast Mexico on Tuesday night, the National Seismology Center said. Authorities reported one death and some damage.

Posted on September 7, 2021 at 10:12 pm Updated September 8, 2021 at 5:48 am

Allan GARCIA, with Patrick ANIDJAR at México Agence France-Presse

The center corrected the magnitude of the earthquake to 7.1, which it initially estimated to be 6.9.

The quake was recorded Wednesday morning at 1:47 a.m. GMT (9:47 p.m. EST) and, according to the National Seismological Service, had its epicenter 11 km southeast of Acapulco in the state of Guerrero on the Pacific coast.

Eight aftershocks have been registered so far, the strongest being magnitude 5.

“A man died in the community of Coyuca de Benítez because a pole fell on him,” the community governor Héctor Astudillo, in the state of Guerrero (southeast), told Milenio TV.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a message that only “stones fell from the walls, same in Morelos (center), no damage in Oaxaca (south), no damage in Puebla (center)” and no damage in Mexico.

Acapulco Mayor Adela Román said “people have had a nervous breakdown and are concerned that aftershocks are possible”.

She also said “numerous gas leaks” had been reported in residential areas.

An AFP correspondent in that city reported that street lights collapsed on Costera Avenue, crushing vehicles and collapsing the facade of a church.

Outside a hotel, a tourist tried to recover from the shock by hugging his 86-year-old crying mother.

“I took a bath and suddenly I felt very strong movement, I was scared and screamed,” Sixto, a Mexican resident on vacation in Acapulco, who came out dressed in Acapulco, told AFP.

“I’m with my mother and we were on the 11th floor of the hotel […] I think the hotel was really damaged, ”he added.

“So far, no serious damage has been reported,” wrote Claudia Sheinbaum, Mayor of Mexico City, on Twitter.

“We had a couple of blackouts, but nothing serious. The metro and metrobus are still working, ”Omar Garcia, Head of the Citizens’ Security Secretariat, told Milenio TV.

In the center of Mexico City, in a district of La Condesa near the private university La Salle, people evacuated houses and buildings, according to AFP statements.

“I was very scared, I don’t know if I’ll go to sleep tonight. I’m worried about my daughter, I woke her up to protect her and I didn’t even wear shoes, ”says Laura Villa, 49, a resident of this neighborhood.

Tourists staying in hotels on Reforma Avenue, one of the capital’s main thoroughfares, have also panicked from their rooms, according to TV recordings.

The shock lasted less than a minute and was felt strongly across the capital.

Earthquake warning sirens sounded in the city.

Video footage recorded by an AFP journalist at Mexico City airport showed the magnitude of the shock, with electronic scoreboards swaying wildly.

Significant quakes have been reported in several states, including Michoacan, Morelos, Oaxaca, and Veracruz, according to Mexican media.

An American center, which had initially warned of a risk of a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean, later made it clear that there was no tidal wave to be feared.

The last major earthquake in Mexico (also 7.1) occurred on September 19, 2017, killing 369 people.

In 1985, an earthquake measuring 8.2 on the Richter scale claimed the deaths of 10,000 people. About 30,000 others were injured.