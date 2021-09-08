7.1 on the Richter scale | Earthquake in Mexico causes death and damage

(Acapulco) The 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck central and southern Mexico overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday resulted in a death and damage to hospitals, houses, shops and hotels in the port of Acapulco, the authorities said on Wednesday.

Posted on September 7, 2021 at 10:12 pm Updated September 8, 2021 at 3:16 pm

Allan GARCIA, with Patrick ANIDJAR in Mexico Agence France-Presse

The earthquake occurred Tuesday at 9:47 p.m. EDT and its epicenter was 7 miles southeast of Acapulco, Guerrero, in southern Mexico.

According to the National Seismological Service, 210 aftershocks had been registered by Wednesday noon (EDT).

In the community of Coyuca de Benitez in Guerrero, a person was killed by falling from a pole, authorities said.

Guerrero’s government palace offices have seen structural damage and broken windows, as well as other public and private facilities, Guerrero Governor Héctor Astudillo said on Wednesday.

Air traffic from Acapulco Airport has been restored, but only for private and official aircraft as commercial flights are not yet possible.

In other parts of the country where the earthquake was felt, little damage was reported.

“We have known since yesterday evening that there has been no serious damage in Puebla, Oaxaca, Morelos, here in Mexico,” said President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador during his daily press conference that morning.

Fear in Acapulco

Acapulco Mayor Adela Román said there was fear among the population after the earthquake, but her government visited several areas where damage was reported.

“Yesterday we suffered from fear and panic, people were very worried, but we managed to visit and travel to many places in Acapulco. We visited the places where there were alleged problems with gas leaks, “said the mayor in an interview with the Milenio television station.

She also said several hospitals have suffered structural damage, but more detailed reports were awaited.

On Tuesday night, authorities set up sports facilities where people could sleep if they were afraid to return home, AFP found.

Street lights fell, vehicles crushed and the facade of a church collapsed on Avenida Costera.

The earthquake also surprised many tourists in Acapulco. Outside a hotel, a tourist tried to recover from the shock by hugging his 86-year-old crying mother.

“I was taking a bath and suddenly I felt very strong movement, I was scared and screamed,” said AFP Sixto, a Mexican resident on vacation in Acapulco who couldn’t go out with a towel.

“I was on the 11th floor of the hotel with my mother […] It was really damaged, ”he added.

The earthquake was also moderately felt in parts of the state of Mexico and Veracruz (east).

In the center of Mexico City, whose residents still have tragic memories of the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the center of the country on September 19, 2017, killing 369 people, most of them in the capital.

Tourists staying in hotels on Reforma Avenue, one of the capital’s main thoroughfares, have also panicked from their rooms, according to TV recordings.

However, on Wednesday the city returned to normal, with the exception of a few areas where the power went out.

Mexico City was devastated by earthquakes in September 1985 that killed more than 10,000 people.