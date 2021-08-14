7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti

(Port-au-Prince) A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m. local time, according to the American Seismology Center.

The long shock was felt across the country and property damage has already been recorded in several cities, as shown by pictures of witnesses published on social networks on the island’s southwestern peninsula.

Religious buildings, schools and homes were damaged in the earthquake, according to residents of the affected area.

On videos shared online, residents filmed the ruins of various concrete buildings, including a church where a ceremony apparently took place on Saturday morning in the town of Les Anglais, 200 km southwest of Port-au-Prince.

On January 12, 2010, an earthquake measuring 7 on the Richter scale devastated the Haitian capital and several provincial cities.

The disaster, which left 1.5 million people homeless, killed more than 200,000 people and injured more than 300,000 others.