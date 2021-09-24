7 people in the Bef

In Benin, the traffic with vaccination cards is increasing significantly. After the arrest of three people, including a health worker, a few days ago, more citizens were arrested again by the police. According to the Rfi, these are 7 people who are currently imprisoned by the Economic and Financial Brigade (Bef). These include midwives and nurses.

They are accused of having issued false vaccination cards to people who clearly did not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19. There would be dozens who would fraudulently obtain these vaccination cards. Right now, the police are on their heels as well as their cronies. Those arrested should meet before the public prosecutor’s office before September 24th. These health workers did not issue free vaccination cards. They sold them.

“We will have no qualms about repression against these acts”

According to the RFI, the beneficiaries paid between 5 and 25 thousand CFA francs. All they had to do was email their ID. Your presence was not required. As a reminder, the Minister of Health had already announced in a press release on Thursday 18th “We will have no qualms about repression against these acts, which are criminal at the border,” Benjamin Hounkpatin had warned.