7,200-year-old woman reveals unknown human lineage

Obviously, the history of mankind is not yet fully known. In fact, a study carried out by scientists revealed the existence of a human line never mentioned before. The research was reportedly carried out using the DNA of a woman who lived 7,200 years ago. According to the publication of the journal “Nature”, the analyzes were carried out on the basis of the bones discovered in 2015 in a cave called Leang Panninge located on the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia.

A genome close to the aborigines

In a press release, the researchers made it clear that they had taken on a great challenge for the quality of the remains that had been heavily “degraded by the weather.” The conclusions drawn by scientists after analyzing the bones of the person they called “Bessé” reveal that it is a woman whose genome has been shown to be in part similar to that of the Aborigines. Australians and current inhabitants of New Guinea and the western Pacific.

Limited knowledge of human history?

“They were the first inhabitants of the Sahul, the supercontinent that emerged during the Pleistocene when the global level of the oceans fell,” insisted Professor Adam Brumm of Griffith University, who co-led the study. The DNA of “Bessè” also revealed some link to an Asian population. “Bessé’s discovery and the implications of her genetic ancestry show our limited knowledge of the early human history of our region and the amount of things still to be discovered there,” continued Professor Adam Brumm.

