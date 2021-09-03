9/11 investigation | Joe Biden aims to publish classified information

(Washington) US President Joe Biden on Friday signed an order for the release of documents from the investigation into 9/11, a sensitive issue for some families of victims, within the next six months.

Regarding a campaign ‘pledge’, according to a White House statement, Joe Biden “signed an executive order directing the Department of Justice and all relevant agencies to oversee a review of the release of documents related to the 9/11 investigation.”

Robert Peraza, who lost his son Robert David Peraza, kneeled in front of his son’s name on September 11, 2011 at the 9/11 Memorial at the World Trade Center in New York, where the names of all victims of this terrorist attack. The disclosure of documents classified as secret at the end of the investigation into the 9/11 attack is a sensitive issue for some families of the victims.

The Minister of Justice must publish the released documents “within the next six months”.

Suspicion against Saudi Arabia

Families of 9/11 victims have started legal battles against Saudi Arabia and other states accusing them of complicity.

During these proceedings, successive US governments have relied on state secrecy in order not to disclose certain documents.

The subject is delicate as the United States is preparing to commemorate the twenty years of attacks on the twin towers of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, including a ceremony in New York that Joe Biden will attend.

At the beginning of August, families of victims, survivors of the attacks and members of rescue teams announced in a letter that the Democratic president would not be “welcome” at the ceremony if he did not “keep his promise”.

The letter calls for the publication of all documents that the signatories say reveal Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the attacks.