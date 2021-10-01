96-year-old accused jailed in Nazi trial

A 96-year-old woman’s escape from justice had made headlines all over Germany. The woman, who is accused of aiding and abetting Nazi crimes, is now in detention.

Itzehoe / Lübeck (dpa) – The 96-year-old defendant in what was possibly the last Nazi trial in Germany before the Itzehoe Regional Court is now in custody.

According to the information of the German press agency, she was taken to the penitentiary center in Lübeck. Prisoners are held there.

Thursday evening, the district court ordered the arrest of the defendant. With this, the criminal chamber reacted to the attempt of the former secretary of the Stutthof concentration camp to escape the trial. Detention was ordered until further notice, according to a spokesperson. Due to the absence of the defendants, the criminal chamber suspended the trial until October 19.

The woman is accused of aiding and abetting murder in more than 11,000 cases. As a typist and typist at Stutthof’s headquarters near Danzig, she allegedly helped camp officials systematically kill prisoners between June 1943 and April 1945. According to the Ludwigsburg central office responsible for investigating Nazi crimes, approximately 65,000 people died in the German concentration camp and its sub-camps as well as in the so-called death marches at the end of the war.

According to the court spokeswoman, the 96-year-old woman left her place of residence on Thursday between 6 a.m. and 7.20 a.m. and took a taxi to Norderstedt / Hamburg-Ochsenzoll. According to information from “Bild”, she was walking on Langenhorner Chaussee in Hamburg at noon when police noticed her. According to a court spokeswoman, she wrote a letter to the court a few days before the start of the trial to tell him that she did not want to come.