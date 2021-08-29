A “defensive strike” is being carried out against ISIS in Kabul

(Washington) The US carried out a “defensive” drone attack on a vehicle loaded with explosives in Kabul on Sunday to suppress “an imminent threat” from the Islamic State in Khorasan (IS-K) against the airport, the Pentagon .

Posted on Aug 29, 2021 at 8:58 am Updated at 10:00 am

“US forces today launched a drone defensive air strike launched from outside Afghanistan against a vehicle in Kabul to address an imminent IS-K threat to the international airport,” said Hamid Karzai, a spokesman the central government, Bill Urban Command.

“We are sure that we have achieved the goal,” he added.

“We are examining the possibility of civilian casualties,” he said, stating that he “currently has no evidence” that there are any.

“Strong secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a significant amount of explosives,” he added. “We remain vigilant about possible future threats. ”

Joe Biden said Saturday that a new attack was “very likely” following Thursday’s attack on Kabul airport alleged by ISIS that claimed more than a hundred deaths, including 13 American soldiers.

In retaliation, the United States carried out a drone strike in Afghanistan in which two members of the Islamic State group were killed and a third injured, and warned that it would not be “the last”.

The US President and his wife Jill Biden were with the families of these soldiers at the Dover military base east of Washington on Sunday morning when news of the recent air strike fell.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden

They will pay homage to their remains at 4:00 p.m. GMT.