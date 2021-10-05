A downside for the populists: the mayor of Rome Raggi has been removed from his post

Rome (AP) – In June 2016, Virginia Raggi stood with a green-white-red scarf on the balcony of Rome’s city hall and wept in happiness and bewilderment. Five years later, hopes of the five-star movement, which was to be the first woman in charge of Rome to be a symbol of farewell to the old political caste in Italy, has been dashed.

In the local elections on Sunday and Monday, Raggi clearly missed out on one of the top two places, which was needed for the second round in two weeks. With less than 20 percent of the vote, they drove the Romans out of the Palazzo del Campidoglio.

Raggi came across very specific problems in the capital, for example found no solution to the ubiquitous rubbish problem, was unable to repair the rutted streets and was even blamed by political opponents for more and more wild boars roaming the middle of the city. The fact that the dangerous Mafia clan of Casamonica was suppressed during Raggi’s tenure and that the mayor was placed under police protection after death threats did not make up for the omissions in the commentators’ conclusion.

“Ciao Virgì,” the far-right Fratelli d’Italia party called after Raggi in a malicious Instagram post. In a photo collage, five-star boss Giuseppe Conte can also be seen holding his hand in front of his eyes and forehead. Indeed, the movement, founded a good ten years ago by cabaret artist Beppe Grillo, suffered heavy losses, and the Italian media wrote about “the collapse”. Besides Rome, the party also lost the post of mayor of Turin.

Salvini is no longer the star of the right

But other populists have also suffered from a slowdown, such as former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, whose Lega was overtaken by the Fratelli d’Italia around party leader Giorgia Meloni on the right. In Rome and Turin, the center-right candidates qualified for the second round, but are underdogs there. Because Milan and Napoli moved to center-left in the first round, the right shouldn’t end up having a mayor in the country’s four biggest cities.

“We have shown that the right can be beaten”, declared triumphantly the leader of the Social Democrats, former Prime Minister Enrico Letta, winner of the elections. His rival Meloni immediately made a declaration of war – poisoned -: “In democracies, you win or you are overcome. The question is whether you dare to compete. We do! “

Meloni has a politically explosive ulterior motive: she promised the Social Democrats to elect current Prime Minister Mario Draghi as President in early 2022. The scenario whereby the currently successful and resolute head of government should be promoted to rank the country’s first citizen has haunted Rome for weeks.

In return, however, Letta is expected to immediately approve new parliamentary elections. “Then we compete in the open field, in free elections,” said Meloni with sparkling eyes. Those who would win then could reign for five years “without anyone from the European clique imposing a government on us”. Their calculation is clear: after the shock absorber, Meloni has in mind the great return of nationalists and populists.