A group of 70 migrants missing in the Mediterranean

(Tripoli) Seventy migrants who were on board a boat that left western Libya four days ago to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe are missing, the NGO Alarm reported on Saturday.

Posted on Oct 2, 2021 at 3:18 pm

In addition, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that 89 migrants were brought ashore by boat in Tripoli on Saturday, with two reported dead and 40 missing. According to the UNHCR, all had embarked on a “dangerous voyage” at sea on board two boats, one inflatable, the other made of wood.

It could not be determined whether the two organizations referred to the same migrant group or to two different groups.

The 70-strong group of emigrants have “left Khoms and called several times” Alarm Phone, an NGO of volunteers that runs a hotline for migrants in need.

“When we lost contact, they were in the Malta Search and Rescue (SAR) area 18 km away. [20 km] from Italian waters but no record of their rescue or arrival. The authorities are silent, ”she reported today.

Libya is an important transition point for thousands of migrants who try every year to reach Europe via the Italian coast, just 300 km from the Libyan coast.

Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa and looking for an Eldorado in Europe, are also the prey of human traffickers if they do not die trying to cross the border.

According to an assessment by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in early September, at least 1,369 people have died trying to reach Europe in the Mediterranean since the beginning of the year.