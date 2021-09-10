A lime tree, a dedication: Chancellor Merkel visits Templin

Chancellor Angela Merkel has many honorary doctorates, but only one honorary citizenship. It is therefore a matter of honor to keep an old promise at Brandenburg Templin.

Templin (dpa) – A good two weeks before the federal elections, Chancellor Angela Merkel is visiting her hometown of Templin in the Uckermark today. The CDU politician plants a lime tree in the Bürgergarten in the city of Brandenburg and lays the foundation stone for a daycare center.

With that, Merkel kept a promise made in 2019, when Templin made her an honorary citizen, said Mayor Detlef Tabbert of the German news agency. “She has a lot of honorary doctorates, but only honorary citizenship.” The Chancellor was actually due to attend the city’s 750th anniversary in April 2020. Because of Corona, this has been postponed twice. “This is the third attempt,” said Tabbert, who belongs to the Left Party. “We are happy that she is taking the time in these hectic times.”

For last year’s ceremony, he said, a chancellor lime tree had already been ordered. As Merkel could not come, a city official planted the tree, but in the second row. According to Tabbert, the Chancellor is now allowed to plant the prominent space herself.

Merkel also brings a dedication that is to be cast in a copper capsule in the cornerstone of the new daycare. The facility for 90 boys and girls is being built next to the Hypar Hull, a listed concrete building. “The Chancellor still knows this room as a restaurant,” said the mayor.

Merkel, who was born in Hamburg, spent her childhood and youth in Templin from 1957 to 1973. Her father was a pastor there. “The Ukkermark was and is a piece of home,” government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said last week.