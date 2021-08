(Washington) A military base in Washington DC, the US capital, was locked down Friday after an armed person may have been seen at the scene.

Posted on Aug 13, 2021 at 1:10 PM

The Anacostia-Bolling base announced the measure on Facebook.

It is stated that the person has been seen on the south side of the base and that anyone who meets them should seek refuge.

The Facebook post describes the person as a medium black man with a Gucci bag.