A million Haitians are at risk of starvation this winter

(Paris) Around 980,000 people living in Haiti in the four departments hardest hit by the earthquake on August 14 are at risk of hunger this winter, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said on Thursday for funds.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 3:52 pm

The earthquake caused the destruction of all infrastructure that enabled agricultural production and food distribution – markets, roads, warehouses, dairies, irrigation systems – exacerbated by the passage of Storm Grace a few days after the earthquake.

In the south of the country affected by the earthquake, “between September and February 2022, around 980,000 people are expected to be severely food insecure (phase 3 or more on a scale of 5), 320,000 of them in phase 4 (emergency)”. the FAO in a summary document prepared by fifteen UN agencies and international NGOs that takes stock of the state of food security in the country.

According to the document, the number of acutely food insecure people in this region is expected to rise to 991,000 by spring (March to June 2022).

The UN organization wants to help Haitians before the next farming season from October by distributing seeds, agricultural implements or cattle and helping to rebuild damaged infrastructure (irrigation canals, fruit processing factories, dairies, fishmongers).

The FAO is asking for funds amounting to $ 20 million to support around 32,000 hardest hit rural families (160,000 people) in restoring agricultural infrastructure.

The FAO notes that the lower than usual rainfall between April and May this year also reduced agricultural production.

Haiti, already one of the poorest countries in the world with 60% of the population living below the poverty line, is located in an earthquake area. The last earthquake in 2010 killed more than 200,000 people and devastated the country’s economy.

More than 2,200 people were killed in the earthquake on August 14th on the island’s southern peninsula.