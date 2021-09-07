A national holiday in Brazil under pressure

(Brasilia) Early Tuesday morning, thousands of protesters gathered in Brasilia to support President Jair Bolsonaro, who called on “huge crowds” to take to the streets to support him on this national day.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 9:03 am

Valeria PACHECO and Pascale TROUILLAUD in Rio de Janeiro Agence France-Presse

Independence Day promises to be very tense and, according to analysts, anything can happen in Brazil, especially since the opposition has also planned to demonstrate en masse to the shouts of the “Fora Bolsonaro” (“Bolsonaro outside”).

The alarm came from the far-right president’s camp on Monday night, when hundreds of his supporters in trucks broke the barriers and entered the road to Congress and the Supreme Court (STF). which was closed to traffic for safety reasons.

“We just got in! The police couldn’t stop the people! And tomorrow we will invade the STF! One of them screamed, visibly inspired by the spectacular invasion of the United States Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump last January.

On Tuesday morning, thousands of Bolsonarists, some clearly ready to fight, were waiting for a short speech by the head of state on the Esplanade des Ministries in the heart of Brasilia, said AFP.

Many protesters carried banners or placards demanding the removal of the Supreme Court judges, while others prayed.

“I have come to defend our freedom and rid the country of this filthy bunch of corrupt Supreme Court politicians who are trying to take them away from us,” says Marcio Souza, a security guard wearing a t-shirt with the face of Jair Bolsonaro wearing.

The head of state, whose popularity is at half-mast in all polls a year before the presidential election, hopes to turn this day into a relentless show of force.

He caused a serious institutional crisis by declaring war on the Supreme Court after investigating him.

Institutional “break”

Last Friday, he did not hesitate to say that this day of mobilization would be an “ultimatum” for the Supreme Court. On Saturday he even mentioned the possibility of an institutional “break”.

But the opposition also wants to take to the streets on Tuesday, concerned about the threat to democracy from the president.

Important security measures have been taken in major cities, primarily in Brasilia, then in Sao Paulo, to avoid overcrowding.

Processions of Bolsonarists and anti-Bolsonaro should neither cross nor cross swords. At least on paper.

The mobilization is concentrated in the morning in Brasilia and in the afternoon in Sao Paulo. Bolsonarian social networks have relentlessly put down the recall of troops. Hundreds of buses from Bolsonaro sympathizers should converge in Sao Paulo.

In Sao Paulo, the largest metropolis in Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro has announced that he has “two million” supporters on Avenida Paulista, where he is supposed to give a heated speech than in Brasilia. “

In the meantime, the most important anti-Bolsonaro procession is to start in Vale do Anlageabau in the city center, three kilometers away.

Police protesters

In Brazil, security specialists particularly fear the presence of armed military police at demonstrations.

According to a survey published on Sunday by the daily O Globo, 30% of these police officers wanted to take to the streets on Tuesday, even if the regulations prohibit them from participating in political demonstrations even during their vacation days.

Last week, Jair Bolsonaro harshly criticized state judges and governors for punishing police officers who assisted him during the September 7 processions.

“It is a crime (banning police demonstrations) worthy of a dictatorship. They want the movement to become less important while a plainclothes officer on leave can help keep the event safe, ”he said.

Bolsonaro has never been more unpopular since taking office in January 2019. In surveys, he is largely left behind in the election intentions for the October 2022 election by the left ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“He knows that the success of the protests could give him time off,” said Geraldo Monteiro, political scientist at Rio State University.

Several investigations by the Supreme Court against Jair Bolsonaro are targeted, in particular for the dissemination of false information.

And in the Senate, a commission of inquiry has been examining the management of the pandemic, which experts have classified as chaotic, in a country where more than 580,000 people have died of COVID-19 for several months.