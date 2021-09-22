A Significant Opportunity for the Holter Market to Flourish Across the World Due to the Rising Applications in Various Industries
Global Holter Market was valued at USD 7.99 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 12.14 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 6.11% from 2020-2027.
Holter is defined as the ECG Holter monitoring device which is portable, ambulatory device used to monitor heart activity. It comprises electrodes & small equipment which is hung around the neck of the patient or attached to their waist belt. The Holter monitoring devices measures the ECG of the patient for 24-28 hours. These devices are suggested by doctors if the patient shows symptoms of irregular heartbeats. The Holter monitoring system is non-invasive, battery-powered & records the heartbeats for 2 days to figure out any heart problem.
Key Players
Various key players are listed in this report such as Medtronic PLC, Hill-Rom services, Inc., Nissha Medical Technologies, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Cardiac Insight Inc., AliveCor, Inc., Bardy Diagnostics, Inc., Nasiff Associates, Inc., LifeSignals, Inc., VitalConnect, etc.
Market Taxonomy
By Component
- Wireless Holter
- Wired Holter
- Holter Analysis System & Software
By Product Type
- 1-Channel
- 2-Channel
- 3-Channel
- 12-Channel
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Clinics
- Homecare Settings
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
