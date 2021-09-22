A Significant Opportunity for the Holter Market to Flourish Across the World Due to the Rising Applications in Various Industries

A Significant Opportunity for the Holter Market to Flourish Across the World Due to the Rising Applications in Various Industries

Global Holter Market was valued at USD 7.99 billion in 2020 which expected to reach USD 12.14 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 6.11% from 2020-2027.

Holter is defined as the ECG Holter monitoring device which is portable, ambulatory device used to monitor heart activity. It comprises electrodes & small equipment which is hung around the neck of the patient or attached to their waist belt. The Holter monitoring devices measures the ECG of the patient for 24-28 hours. These devices are suggested by doctors if the patient shows symptoms of irregular heartbeats. The Holter monitoring system is non-invasive, battery-powered & records the heartbeats for 2 days to figure out any heart problem.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Holter-Market/request-sample

Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Medtronic PLC, Hill-Rom services, Inc., Nissha Medical Technologies, iRhythm Technologies, Inc., Cardiac Insight Inc., AliveCor, Inc., Bardy Diagnostics, Inc., Nasiff Associates, Inc., LifeSignals, Inc., VitalConnect, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Wireless Holter

Wired Holter

Holter Analysis System & Software

By Product Type

1-Channel

2-Channel

3-Channel

12-Channel

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Homecare Settings

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get Discount On This Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Holter-Market/ask-for-discount

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com