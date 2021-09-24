a treatment under development and a nasal vaccine being tested in France

The pandemic related to the new coronavirus continues to enjoy particular attention in the scientific community. In fact, several studies are ongoing with the aim of establishing treatment for Covid-19 while continuing research on other types of vaccines. According to a manager of the French biotech SpikImm, clinical studies will soon be started as part of the establishment of a treatment against Covid-19.

“A very wide range of activities”

“The first monoclonal antibodies have already been taken off the market because their spectrum of activity is too narrow. The advantage of the one developed by SpikImm is that it has a very broad spectrum of activity at very low concentrations, ”said Karine Lacombe, Member of the Board of Directors of SpikImm and Head of Infectious Diseases Department at Saint Antoine Hospital during his visit to Good Morning Business.

She advises that this treatment intervenes as an option for those who are not satisfied with the vaccination. We note that the studies are being carried out in collaboration with the French institute. Also in France, a research group from the INRAE ​​University of Tours Infectiology and Public Health is developing a nasal vaccine against Covid-19.

A nasal vaccine will be available in 2023

This project, which has been running for several years, is being piloted with a consortium consisting of the pharmaceutical company Recipharm, the Bio3 University Tours-IMT and the biotech company Vaxinano. According to the information reported on this project, the product developed in France should be available to the public in 2023.