Abbas meets Israeli Defense Minister Gantz

There are currently no great hopes for progress in the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians. After all, Mahmoud Abbas has now met a member of the Israeli cabinet.

Tel Aviv / Ramallah (dpa) – For the first time in years, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas has once again met a senior Israeli politician.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz held talks with Abbas on Sunday evening on security, civil and economic issues, his spokesman said Monday evening. Gantz told Abbas that Israel was taking steps to strengthen the Palestinian economy.

The meeting in Ramallah was about a “reorganization of the security and economic situation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip,” Gantz said on Twitter. A new dialogue on the relevant issues was agreed.

According to the spokesperson, the head of the Israeli authority Cogat, Ghasan Aljan, and the head of Palestinian intelligence, Majid Faraj, also took part in the meeting. At the end of the deliberations, Gantz and Abbas spoke privately. Abbas’ adviser Hussein al-Sheikh, who was also present in the larger group, confirmed the meeting in a tweet.

This is the first time in about a decade that such a meeting of high-ranking representatives of Israel and the Palestinians has taken place. US-mediated peace talks on both sides have been inactive since 2014.

The meeting in Ramallah took place shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett returned from the United States, where he had met with US President Joe Biden. After the change of power in the United States, Abbas had expressed his willingness to resume the peace process in the Middle East with the goal of an independent Palestinian state earlier this year. However, a restart soon is highly unlikely. Bennett of the far-right Jamina party rejects the creation of a Palestinian state.