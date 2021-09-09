Abortion | Biden government takes Texas law to court

(Washington) A week after Joe Biden promised to defend the right to abortion in the United States, his government filed a lawsuit against Texas to freeze a law banning virtually all abortion in the country.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 3:28 pm Updated at 6:26 pm

Charlotte PLANTIVE Agence France-Presse

The Texas law, which came into force on September 1, “is clearly unconstitutional in the light of the case law of the Supreme Court,” Justice Secretary Merrick Garland told a press conference on Thursday.

“The Ministry of Justice is responsible for defending the constitution,” he added, assuring that he had lodged a complaint “after examining the legal situation and the facts” and not under political “pressure”.

The United States Supreme Court in 1973, in its emblematic Roe V. Wade judgment, guaranteed women’s right to abortion and then stipulated that it would apply as long as the fetus was not viable, i.e. approximately 22 weeks of gestation.

For the first time in almost half a century, however, she put a text into force that violates this principle, as Texas law forbids any abortion as soon as the embryo’s heartbeat can be detected, i.e. around six weeks after pregnancy.

At this point, most women do not yet know they are pregnant, and so far, 85% of abortions in Texas have occurred after six weeks, according to family planning associations. The law makes no exception for rape or incest, only for medical emergencies.

“Catastrophe”

Last week, the Democratic president blew up the Supreme Court’s inaction and pledged an “immediate response” to his administration ordering “measures to ensure that women in Texas have safe and legal access to abortion.”

His minister’s announcement was welcomed by defenders of the right to abortion. “Thanks to President Biden and the Justice Department for using the powers of the federal government to protect Texans from this unfair and dangerous law,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood.

“This first step by the Justice Department is important to redress an injustice in Texas and prevent the disaster from repeating itself in other states,” added Brigitte Amiri of the powerful human rights group ACLU.

“The Democrats in Washington should not interfere in Texas affairs,” said the anti-abortion group, Susan B. Anthony List, on the contrary, assessing an “anti-democratic attack”.

The Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, showed him his “confidence in the courts” and accused Joe Biden of merely trying to “distract from the catastrophic evacuations from Afghanistan and his unconscious migration policy.”

“Expected Effect”

Beyond the issue of abortion, the Justice Minister criticized part of the Texan law that he believes turns the citizens of that state into “bounty hunters”.

In fact, it is not up to the authorities to enforce the measure, but “exclusively” to citizens who are asked to file civil lawsuits against organizations or individuals who assist women with abortions. The law states that if convicted, they will receive at least $ 10,000 in “refund”.

This novel device “had the desired effect,” said Merrick Garland: the risk of law enforcement “has caused abortion clinics to stop interventions after six weeks of pregnancy,” he noted.

The Supreme Court, which has six out of nine Conservative judges, including three appointed by Donald Trump, invoked “the new and complex procedural issues” raised by this part of the text to justify the absence.

She has to look into Mississippi law this fall banning abortion after 15 weeks of gestation and could take the opportunity to reverse her case law in black and white.

In this context, Vice President Kamala Harris was received by family planning associations on Thursday. “Women’s right to dispose of their bodies is non-negotiable,” she told them, calling on Congress to enshrine the right to abortion in law.