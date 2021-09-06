Abortion | Justice minister vows to protect Texan clinics

(Washington) The US Department of Justice on Monday promised to use state funds to protect abortion clinics in Texas, a southern state that has just passed an extremely restrictive voluntary abortion law.

Posted on Sep 6, 2021 at 3:44 pm

The department “will assist federal law enforcement if an abortion clinic or sexual and reproductive health center is attacked,” Minister Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Contacts with prosecutors and the FBI offices in Texas have already been established, it is said.

“We will not tolerate any violence, physical handicap or material damage against people who seek or offer contraceptive services,” the statement said.

The department relies on a 1994 law (Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, or “FACE”) that prohibits any form of violence against the exercise of the right to abortion.

The Biden administration is also looking for ways to legally counter Texas law, which the US Supreme Court refused to suspend, which deals a heavy blow to abortion law.

Texas now prohibits abortions once the embryo’s heartbeat is detected, around the sixth week of pregnancy, when most women don’t even know they are pregnant. Except in a medical emergency.