Abortion Law – US Department of Justice Sues Texas

The Heartbeat Act has been in effect in Texas for a week. Now the US state is being sued for it. US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the law was “unconstitutional”.

Washington (AP) – The US Department of Justice is suing the state of Texas after an extremely strict abortion law goes into effect.

“The law is clearly unconstitutional according to long-standing Supreme Court jurisprudence,” said US Attorney General Merrick Garland. It contains “unprecedented regulations” that make individuals “bounty hunters”.

Last week, Texas passed a law that bans most abortions. The so-called heart rate law prohibits abortions once the fetal heart rate has been determined. This can be the case as early as the sixth week of pregnancy. Many women do not yet know they are pregnant at this stage.

Exceptions for “medical emergencies”

What is unusual about the regulation is that it allows individuals to bring civil actions against anyone who assists a woman with an abortion. Successful complainants will be awarded at least $ 10,000. The law’s obvious and explicit intention is to prevent women from exercising their rights, Garland said.

He warned that such a regulation could serve as a model for similar laws in other areas. “You don’t have to think long to realize the damage our society would suffer if states were allowed to pass such laws and allow every private person to violate someone else’s constitutionally protected rights in this way. . “

The law also provides exceptions only for “medical emergencies”, rape or incest not counting. “The number one goal in the state of Texas is the elimination of rape,” said Republican Governor Greg Abbott.