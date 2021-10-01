abuse scandal shapes discussion at Synod Assembly

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – Victims of abuse have urged the Catholic Church to obtain adequate compensation for survivors of sexual violence.

“This church can, yes, should not stay like this,” said Kai-Christian Moritz, one of the spokespersons for the Advisory Council of Assigned Persons to the German Bishops’ Conference at the second synodal assembly in Frankfurt. “He has to fundamentally overcome his dark sides of abuse, he has to compensate those affected appropriately.”

Reconciliation requires trust and acceptance that the abuse has systemic causes. “Expecting those involved to tell them that everything must be fine now, since we as a church are a space of reconciliation, is ultimately a renewed misunderstanding for joint commission or responsibility in the field. of the church, ”Moritz said. .

On the second day of the three-day meeting, the participants in the Synodal Assembly discussed basic texts on sexuality, power in the Church, and priestly life. “The credibility of leaders in the church is severely damaged,” he said, for example, in the Church Power Newspaper in view of the abuse scandal. “The strength and will of many, especially many women, to continue to be involved in the church, to shape the local church and to defend that church is exhausted.”

Between helplessness and determination

For some participants, feelings about the reform process hovered between helplessness and determination. “The Pope’s decisions have sobered up a lot,” said Benedictine Sister Philippa Rath. The Pope had not accepted the resignation of the Archbishop of Hamburg Stefan Heße, which he had offered as part of the handling of cases of abuse in the Archdiocese of Cologne. Francis also decided that Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne would remain in office.

It certainly also meant that many traveled to Frankfurt with “mixed feelings,” Rath said. However, she feels that a large majority of synod participants are still in favor of a process of renewal. “We owe it to victims of sexual violence to make a difference.” The abuse scandal involving sexual violence by clergy and church workers as well as the silence and cover-up within the church had sparked the reform process.

The Synodal Assembly has 230 members: the 69 German bishops, 69 representatives of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK) – this is the representation of the laity, that is to say of the non-clergy – and 92 representatives of various Catholic professional groups. It deals with four subjects: the place of women in the Church, the management of power, Catholic sexual morality and priestly celibacy. The second synodal assembly lasts until Saturday.