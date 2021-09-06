Academics: CDU could lose its popular party status

Political scientist Oskar Niedermayer believes that an electoral defeat could end in political disaster for the CDU. There are enough examples from other European countries.

Berlin (dpa) – Political scientist Oskar Niedermayer expects very serious consequences for the Union and especially for the CDU in the event of an electoral defeat.

“On the doorstep”

“It is very clear that the CDU is on the verge of losing its status as a popular party forever,” Niedermayer told the “Tagesspiegel”. In the European Union, there are enough examples of Christian Democratic parties which have collapsed after electoral disasters and have never regained their former strength.

Long discussions about the course

Niedermayer said: “I suspect you need a new party chairman if Armin Laschet leads the Union in opposition.” The political scientist also expected long course discussions. The problems of the Union did not depend only on the person Laschet, “but simply on the evisceration of the content of the party”. Many voters no longer know what the Union represents today.

Lost the first place

The CDU and CSU recently lost their first place in the polls to the SPD. The chancellor candidate and leader of the CDU party Laschet is trying three weeks before the poll with the support of a so-called “team of the future” to initiate a turnaround.