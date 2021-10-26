Accelerator Card Market Global Industry Pandemic Analysis, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2028

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Accelerator Card Market. It provides information on the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, factors driving Accelerator Card Market growth, precise estimation of the Accelerator Card Market size, upcoming trends, changes in consumer behavioral pattern, market’s competitive landscape, key market vendors, and other market features to gain an in-depth analysis of the market. Additionally, the report is a compilation of both qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry experts, as well as industry participants across the value chain. The report also focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

An accelerator card is used in cloud servers, high-performance computing, and data centers to accelerate various workloads. The accelerator cards can be plugged in via a PCIe slot and are programmable, enabling the user to instruct the card to perform various tasks. The accelerator cards are more efficient as compared to general-purpose microprocessors. Some of the extensively used accelerator cards in high-performance computing, and data centers are GPUs and CPUs. FPGAs and ASICs are also being utilized to accelerate machine learning applications in data centers.

Key vendors engaged in the Accelerator Card Market and covered in this report: Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Systems, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle, Xilinx, Inc.

The global accelerator card market is segmented on the basis of processor type, accelerator type, applications. On the basis of processor type, the market is segmented as central processing units, graphics processing units, field programmable gate arrays, application-specific integrated circuit. On the basis of accelerator type, the market is segmented as high-performance computing accelerator, cloud accelerator. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as video and image processing, machine learning, financial computing, data analytics, mobile phones, others.

Accelerator Card Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

