According to Antony Blinken | The Taliban must “work out” their legitimacy with the international community

(Ramstein) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the Taliban should “win” legitimacy with the international community after the appointment of a government with persons wanted by US authorities.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 1:16 pm

The Afghan transitional government “consists exclusively of members of the Taliban or their close confidants. […] We are also concerned about the affiliation and background of some of these people who appear on UN sanctions lists, Mr. Blinken observed at a press conference at the US base in Ramstein.

“We understand that the Taliban are presenting this as a provisional cabinet. We will then judge him on his actions, ”warned the head of American diplomacy.

“The Taliban are looking for international legitimacy. All legitimacy, all support must be won, ”he continued.

In the early afternoon, Blinken and his German counterpart Heiko Maas chaired a virtual ministerial meeting from 20 countries to coordinate the international response to the Taliban.

“We discussed how we will ensure that the Taliban meet their obligations and commitments: allow people to travel freely to respect their fundamental rights, including women and minorities; ensure that Afghanistan is not used as a base for terrorist attacks; no retaliation against those who choose to stay in Afghanistan […] », Mr Blinken enumerated.

Heiko Maas called on the Taliban to allow the country access to the United Nations.

“The planned reopening of Kabul Airport would be a step in this direction. This is a very important step, we hope that it will soon be crowned with success, ”said the Federal Minister.

Anthony Blinken, for his part, assured that the US is doing “everything in its power” to resume evacuation flights from Afghanistan.

He accused the Taliban of preventing flights on the pretext that some passengers did not have legal travel documents.

The United States estimates that a hundred American citizens remain to be exfiltrated from Afghanistan, as well as thousands of former collaborators in the American army who fear reprisals from the Taliban.