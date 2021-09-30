Accused former concentration camp secretary arrested after fleeing

A 96-year-old defendant was caught after fleeing in the meantime. She must answer in court in more than 11,000 cases in the concentration camp of Stutthoff for complicity in murder. Now their suitability for detention will be checked.

Itzehoe (dpa) – After fleeing in the meantime, the accused was caught in the act of Nazi crimes in the Stutthof concentration camp. Police are bringing the 96-year-old to court, a spokeswoman for the Itzeho Regional Court said on Thursday.

Then a doctor must check the woman’s suitability for detention. Then the chamber decides whether the detention will be carried out or if the woman will be spared.

Due to the accused’s flight, the Itzeho District Court previously postponed the hearing to October 19 and issued an arrest warrant against the accused. “As we know, the main hearing does not take place against a defendant who has not been charged,” declared the president of the court Dominik Gross.

According to the court spokeswoman, the 96-year-old woman had left her home in Quickborn (Pinneberg district) in the morning in an unknown direction. “She took a taxi. The destination was a metro station at Norderstedt on the outskirts of Hamburg. Where the woman was caught again, the spokesperson did not say.

The former secretary of the concentration camp Irmgard F. has been accused of aiding and abetting murder in more than 11,000 cases. As a typist and typist in the commander’s office in Stutthof, she allegedly helped camp officials systematically kill prisoners between June 1943 and April 1945.

According to the Ludwigsburg central office responsible for investigating Nazi crimes, around 65,000 people died in the German concentration camp near Danzig and its sub-camps as well as during the so-called death marches at the end of the war.