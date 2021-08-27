Accused of Convenience against Andrew Cuomo | The CEO of the Time’s Up movement resigns

(Los Angeles) The CEO of Time’s Up movement, which was founded by celebrities to defend women against harassment, resigned Thursday after being accused of appeasing former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who according to many testimonies himself was urged to leave.

Posted on Aug 26, 2021 at 7:56 pm

“Leading Time’s Up was a very enriching experience and we have achieved a lot together to improve working conditions for women across the country,” wrote Tina Tchen on her Twitter account and announced her resignation.

But the attorney, who was Michelle Obama’s chief of staff while at the White House, believes it is time to leave.

“It is time for Time’s Up to develop and move forward […] It is clear that I am not the leader who can achieve this right now, ”she continues, acknowledging that her presence at the top of the organization is a“ divisive factor ”.

While she doesn’t specifically mention it, her departure is directly related to the recent controversy that led New York State Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign this week on charges of harassment.

American media has actually claimed that Tina Tchen blocked the publication of a statement by Time’s Up in support of Lindsey Boylan, the first woman to speak publicly to accuse Mr. Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Former Time’s Up president Roberta Kaplan also recently resigned after her law firm reportedly defended a relative of Mr. Cuomo’s and Mrs. Kaplan herself intervened in the case.

Former Time’s Up members and victims of sexual abuse had accused themselves and the organization of failing to fulfill its mission to protect women.

Initiated by a manifesto signed by 300 Hollywood women on January 1, 2018, the day after the Weinstein Affair was revealed, Time’s Up called for “a change in the way women are perceived and treated in our society.”

A year later, the organization raised more than $ 22 million for a legal aid fund for harassment victims that benefited thousands of women.