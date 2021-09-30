Accused of “disturbance” | Ethiopia has seven heads of UN organizations

(Addis Ababa) Seven UN officials accused of “meddling” are being expelled, the Ethiopian government announced on Thursday, where UN organizations regularly denounced the humanitarian crisis in the war region of Tigray.

“Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry in letters released today […] Seven people who work for various international NGOs in Ethiopia declared persona non grata for interfering in the internal affairs of the country, ”he announced on Facebook.

“According to the letters to each of the seven people listed below, everyone must leave Ethiopia within 72 hours,” added the ministry, naming the names of seven heads of UN agencies, including the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United States Nations Office of Nations for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The war has raged for more than ten months in Tigray, where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent the army to overthrow the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) regional authorities, which he accused of orchestrating attacks on state military camps.

The fighting led to crop failures in this already food insecure region in the north. Some combatants made the situation worse by blocking and looting food aid.

The UN has been warning for more than three months that around 400,000 people across Tigray have “crossed the threshold to famine”.

The TPLF recaptured most of Tigray at the end of June. Most government forces had withdrawn by then, and Abiy Ahmed’s office announced a humanitarian ceasefire.

However, very little aid has arrived in this region, which is subject to a “de facto blockade,” estimated the United Nations Interim Humanitarian Coordinator for Ethiopia, Grant Leaity, who is one of the displaced persons, in early September.

According to the United States, less than 10% of the humanitarian aid needed could be delivered in August.

Addis Ababa and the TPLF accuse each other of obstructing aid deliveries and starving the population.

Last week the United Nations claimed that hundreds of humanitarian aid trucks “have not returned” from Tigray.

After several postponements, Ethiopia is holding parliamentary elections in three regions on Thursday, the final phase of voting before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed forms a new government next week.