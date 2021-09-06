Acne Drugs Market Research Report 2021 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Acne Drugs Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global acne drugs market reached a value of US$ 4.82 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Acne drugs are medications used to treat a dermatological infection caused by the inflammation in the hair follicles on the skin. It is generally due to hormonal imbalance, oily skin, accumulation of dead skin cells, bacteria, stress, inadequate water intake, and excessive consumption of sugars, salts, or carbohydrates. Few acne drugs are topical medications, such as retinoids, salicylic and azelaic acid-based ointments, and dapsone-based gels, coupled with antibiotics, anti-androgen agents, and isotretinoin. These drugs reduce oil production in the body, accelerate skin cell turnover, reduce acne breakouts, scarring, damage the skin, and prevent inflammation.

Market Trends

The growing incidences of skin-related diseases, such as acne vulgaris, are driving the acne drug market. Moreover, increasing awareness towards the benefits of using premium skin care products and the emergence of effective therapeutics and treatments with lower side effects are augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the growing traction for products containing natural ingredients has compelled the manufacturers to develop products infused with natural herbs and organic ingredients to treat acne. Furthermore, elevating consumer disposable income levels and the growing popularity of customized acne drugs as per the user’s skin type, are expected to propel the acne drugs market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Allergan Plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galderma Holding SA

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

The report has segmented the market on the basis of acne type, drug class, drug type, route of administration and region.

Breakup by Acne Type:

Comedonal

Inflammatory

Cystic

Postsurgical/Wound

Breakup by Drug Class:

Retinoids

Antibiotics

Hormonal Agents

Combination Drugs

Others

Breakup by Drug Type:

OTC Drugs

Prescription Drugs

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Topical

Oral

Injectable

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

