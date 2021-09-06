Acne Drugs Market Research Report 2021 | Industry Insights, Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Acne Drugs Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global acne drugs market reached a value of US$ 4.82 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Acne drugs are medications used to treat a dermatological infection caused by the inflammation in the hair follicles on the skin. It is generally due to hormonal imbalance, oily skin, accumulation of dead skin cells, bacteria, stress, inadequate water intake, and excessive consumption of sugars, salts, or carbohydrates. Few acne drugs are topical medications, such as retinoids, salicylic and azelaic acid-based ointments, and dapsone-based gels, coupled with antibiotics, anti-androgen agents, and isotretinoin. These drugs reduce oil production in the body, accelerate skin cell turnover, reduce acne breakouts, scarring, damage the skin, and prevent inflammation.
Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis –https://www.imarcgroup.com/acne-drugs-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The growing incidences of skin-related diseases, such as acne vulgaris, are driving the acne drug market. Moreover, increasing awareness towards the benefits of using premium skin care products and the emergence of effective therapeutics and treatments with lower side effects are augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the growing traction for products containing natural ingredients has compelled the manufacturers to develop products infused with natural herbs and organic ingredients to treat acne. Furthermore, elevating consumer disposable income levels and the growing popularity of customized acne drugs as per the user’s skin type, are expected to propel the acne drugs market.
Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://bit.ly/3gaUbvu
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Allergan Plc
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Galderma Holding SA
- Johnson & Johnson
- Pfizer Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
The report has segmented the market on the basis of acne type, drug class, drug type, route of administration and region.
Breakup by Acne Type:
- Comedonal
- Inflammatory
- Cystic
- Postsurgical/Wound
Breakup by Drug Class:
- Retinoids
- Antibiotics
- Hormonal Agents
- Combination Drugs
- Others
Breakup by Drug Type:
- OTC Drugs
- Prescription Drugs
Breakup by Route of Administration:
- Topical
- Oral
- Injectable
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports by IMARC Group
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fusion-splicer-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/respiratory-protective-equipment-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/fracking-chemicals-fluids-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/recliner-chair-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/diabetes-drugs-and-diagnostics-market-size-share-industry-report-analysis-trends-and-forecast-2025-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/array-instruments-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/clinical-trail-supplies-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/waste-heat-recovery-boiler-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/foldable-electric-vehicle-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800