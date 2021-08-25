Acromegaly and Gigantism Treatment Market 2021 Latest Trends And Growth Opportunities By Leading players Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Chiasma Inc.

Acromegaly and Gigantism Treatment Market Overview

Acromegaly is a hormonal disorder that causes due to extra secretion of growth hormone i.e., GH. In adults. A pituitary tumor usually causes the condition acromegaly. The term acro refers to extremities and megaly refers enlargement of; so, acromegaly refers to enlargement of hands and feet. Gigantism is also a hormonal disease which is caused due to excessive secretion and production of the growth hormone during childhood. The disorder is well characterized by over bone growth and abnormal height. Acromegaly and gigantism are considered serious illnesses and are life-threatening. Both the Gigantism and Acromegaly are the disorders of pituitary gland and abnormal hormone secretions. Various treatment options are available to treat these disorders includes, Medications, Surgery as well as a radiation therapy.

The key market drivers for Acromegaly and Gigantism Treatment Market Includes, rising prevalence of chronic diseases along with increasing various hormonal disorders are about to drive market growth during the forecast period. Whereas, Lack of awareness about hormonal disorders in people, high costs and overall treatment are about to restrain market in the forecast period.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Acromegaly and Gigantism Treatment Market:

Pfizer Inc

Novartis AG

Chiasma Inc

Midatec Pharma Plc

Ipsen Pharma

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

F. Hoffmann -La Roche Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Peptron

Key Questions regarding Current Acromegaly and Gigantism Treatment Market Landscape

What are the current options for Acromegaly and Gigantism Treatment Market? How many companies are developing for the Acromegaly and Gigantism Treatment Market? What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Acromegaly and Gigantism Treatment market? Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same? What is the unmet need for current Acromegaly and Gigantism Treatment Market?

Acromegaly and Gigantism Treatment Market Segmental Overview:

The Acromegaly and Gigantism Treatment Market is segmented on the basis of treatment and end user. On the basis of treatment the Acromegaly and Gigantism Treatment market is divided into surgery, radiation therapy and medications. The medication segment is again subdivided into drug categories like Somatostatin analogs, GH receptor antagonists, Dopamine agonist and others. And on the basis of end user it is segmented into as per its use in hospitals, specialty clinics, others.

To comprehend global Acromegaly and Gigantism Treatment market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

