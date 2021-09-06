Active Hemostatic Agents Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast Analysis

Hemostatic agents are medical devices that are utilized to control bleeding during surgical procedures. Advancements in hemostasis technology has led to development of wide range of products that have enabled clinicians to provide proper emergency assistance to patients. Hemostatic products include thrombin sealants, fibrin glue, bovine serum/albumin/glutaraldehyde, gelatin matrix, microfibrillar collagen matrix, and oxidized regenerated cellulose. Each of these agents differ in mechanism, application, and cost. Active hemostatic agents act physiologically by countering with blood coagulation cascade and lead to faster hemostasis.

According to the data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence rate of hemophilia in the U. S. is 1 in every 5000 male births. Von Willebrand disease (VWD), another bleeding disorder, is the most commonly occurring blood disorder that affects 1% of the population of the U.S. 1 in every 100 (almost 3.2 million) people in the U.S. is suffering from Von Willebrand disease (VWD). High number of patients with bleeding disorders increase the need for advanced hemostasis products. The patient pool with different chronic diseases is also growing rapidly across the world. This is likely to increase the number of surgical procedures, consequently propelling the active hemostasis market in the near future. Strict but inconsistent regulatory policies across the world are creating apprehensive environment among the market players, thereby restraining market growth of active hemostatic agents market. Increase in global trauma and accident cases is another driver of the active hemostasis agents market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 1.25 million people are killed in road traffic accidents worldwide every year. Globally, hemorrhage or excessive bleeding is responsible for over one third of pre-hospital deaths and over 40% of deaths within the first 24 hours. Moreover, a study conducted by the U.S. Armed Forces suggested that 25% of battle field fatalities are medically preventable. Nearly 90% of these deaths are due to uncontrolled blood loss. Such high number of deaths has urged governments to develop and provide better hemorrhage control systems.

Active hemostatic agents market has been segmented by type of products, end users and geography. On the basis of product type, the global active hemostatic agents market can be segmented into thrombin based hemostats, surgical sealants, combination products, etc. On the basis of end users type, the global active hemostatic agents market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics, etc.

Depending on geographic segmentation the global active hemostatic agents market is segmented into five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe expected continue to dominate the active hemostatic agents market due to high number of surgeries carried out in these regions. According to Eurostat, nearly 1.35 million caesarean sections were performed in the region in 2013. Moreover, the steep growth in other surgical procedures such as laparoscopy, knee and/or hip replacement surgeries, hernia operations, and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures offering less pain and faster recovery has propelled the use of hemostats by hospitals and clinics. Asia Pacific is considered the most lucrative market and is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth of the active hemostatic agents market in Asia is attributed to strong economic growth, increase in disposable income, rise in health care infrastructure, and the growing investments by active hemostatic agents market players in this region.

Market for active hemostasis agents highly organized, with the few players accounting for major share of the total market revenue. The key players involved in global active hemostatic agents market includes Medtronic Plc., Ethicon Inc. (part of Johnson & Johnson Company), Pfizer Inc., Baxter International Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Integra Life Sciences Corporation, etc.

