Active Network Management Market Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2026 – ZIV Automation India Pvt Limited, Argand Solutions, Siemens AG

The Global Active Network Management Market Report Forecast 2021-2026. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis.

The Active Network Management Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR around 13.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Market key Players: – ZIV Automation India Pvt Limited, Argand Solutions, Siemens AG, Smarter Grid Solutions Ltd., General Electric Company, Western Power Distribution, Camlin Group, ABB Group and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global Active Network Management market is analyzed in the course of key geographies especially North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India Each of these regions is analyzed at the concept of market findings in the course of essential countries in the ones regions for a macro-level.

Key Market Trends

Grid Asset Monitoring to Hold the Significant Growth

– The entire energy system is in motion, and decentralized power generation from renewable sources is being expanded more intensely and integrated into the distribution grids. Grid management is facing challenges like an unclear, fluctuating direction of load flow and, more and more often, critical voltage violations.

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth

– Asia pacific has an ultra-high voltage grid operating at more than 1,000 kilovolts AC and 800 kilovolts DC over thousands of kilometers. It envisions interconnecting grids across regions, nations, and even continents with a capacity of over 10 gigawatts.

Market news

February 2020 – Ixia has incorporated machine learning technologies into its network monitoring platform. The new technologies will help the platform, called Hawkeye, to help enterprises reduce network outage times and improve network uptime by detecting, identifying, and resolving network anomalies.



