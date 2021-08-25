Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Report 2021: Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2028

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market report is an outstanding report that makes it possible to the industry to take strategic decisions and achieve growth objectives. The analysis of this wide ranging report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. This report also provides the company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of manufacturer and market shares for company. The first class Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market business report helps industry to divulge the best market opportunities and look after proficient information to efficiently climb the ladder of success.

Global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.17 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to increased occurrence of chronic diseases, technology advances in API manufacturing and increasing generic significance.

Market Definition: Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market

Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is the component of any drug that generates its effect. Some drugs, such as combination therapy, have various effective components to cure distinct diseases or to behave in distinct respects. Generally, the pharmaceutical companies themselves have produced APIs in their respective nations. But in latest years, many corporations have chosen to ship manufacturing abroad to reduce expenses. This has led to important modifications in the way these drugs are controlled, with more strict guidance and checks in location.

Market Drivers

Increased occurrence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the market

Technology advances in API Manufacturing is propelling the growth of the market

Increasing generic significance is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing implementation of artificial intelligence-based drug discovery instruments is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Drug costs monitoring strategies throughout countries is hampering the growth of the market

Strong rivalry among manufacturers of the API is hindering the growth of the market

Growing development of anti-counterfeit drugs is restricting the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Aurobindo Pharma, BASF SE, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., LUPIN., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Sandoz International GmbH, Saneca Pharmaceuticals a. s and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, The Serdex Company, which is a subsidiary of Seppic, has been created to manufacture the primary component of this drug, TECA Pharma. SEPPIC, following its recent acquirement of Serdex, is now supplying its customers with this API with TECA Pharma Good Production Procedures certification and an Active Substance Master File to assist with statutory handling.

In September 2018, Lonza Pharma & Biotech announced the start of its quickly-intermediate pharmaceutical production project. The project optimizes chemical production installations at the company’s Visp (CH) facility to tackle growing worldwide early-stage supply safety and performance issues. Lonza is offering its clients an embedded supply chain from non-GMP late intermediates to CGMP sophisticated intermediates and APIs.

