Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Trends By Types And Application, Forecast Analysis To 2028

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market research report, comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecasts of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry can be obtained. The report comprises all the market shares and approaches of key players in the market. It also includes detailed profiles for the market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. A range of key factors is analyzed in the report, which will help the buyer in studying the industry. Competitive landscape analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis, and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in this market considering the past, present, and future state of the industry.

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Industry will relinquish an approximated estimate at a frequency of 7.1% for the projection space of 2021 to 2028 with factor such as increasing prevalence of various chronic disorders and utilization of advance technology in active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing. In addition, increasing disease awareness and education and patent expiry of branded active pharmaceutical ingredients are other factors that can drive the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market growth.

The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 300,722.26 million by 2028. Increasing prevalence of various chronic disorders and increase in aging population are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market in the forecast period.

Major Market Key Competitors:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Recipharm AB

Jubilant Pharmova Limited

LUPIN

Aurobindo Pharma

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca

Alkem Labs

Albemarle Corporation

Saneca Pharmaceuticals

Unichem Laboratories

Neuland Laboratories Ltd.

Divi’s Laboratories Limited

HIKAL Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Merck KGaA

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sandoz International GmbH (a subsidiary of Novartis AG)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Minakem

BASF SE

Cipla Inc.

CordenPharma International

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Trends Impacting the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market

Now the question is which other regions Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in North America active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market and the market leaders are targeting the U.S. and Canada to be their next pocket revenue for 2021.

The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is becoming more competitive with companies such as Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi. These are the top dominating companies in active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market and are launching more new therapies in the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market. The Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market.

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Scope and Market Size

The active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented on the basis of the molecule, type, type of manufacturer, synthesis, chemical synthesis, type of drug, usage, potency and therapeutic application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of molecule, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented into small molecule and large molecule. In 2021, small molecule segment is expected to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market due to increasing number of regulatory approval and rising research and development on novel small molecules due to their high penetration power.

On the basis of type, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented into innovative active pharmaceutical ingredients and generic active pharmaceutical ingredients. In 2021, innovative active pharmaceutical ingredients segment is expected to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market because of high cost of innovative APIs in comparison to generic APIs and rising FDA approval for the new molecular entities.

On the basis of type of manufacturer, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented into captive API manufacturer and merchant API manufacturer. In 2021, captive API manufacturer segment is expected to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market due to huge investment by major market players to generate high end manufacturing facilities and easy availability of raw materials.

On the basis of synthesis, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented into synthetic active pharmaceutical ingredients and biotech active pharmaceutical ingredients. In 2021, synthetic active pharmaceutical ingredients segment is expected to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market because of easy protocol for the synthesis of molecules, less stringent regulatory guidelines and in the coming years, many synthetic molecules goes off patent.

On the basis of chemical synthesis, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented into acetaminophen, artemisinin, saxagliptin, sodium chloride, ibuprofen losartan potassium, enoxaparin sodium, rufinamide, naproxen, tamoxifen and others. In 2021, saxagliptin segment is expected to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market due to high cost of the API and rising diabetes cases worldwide.

On the basis of type of drug, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented into prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs. In 2021, prescription drugs segment is dominating the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market because of high cost of the drugs which will increase the APIs and manufacturing cost of the APIs.

On the basis of usage, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented into clinical and research. In 2021, clinical segment is expected to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market because of rising number of diseases which required continuous supply of APIs and raw material.

On the basis of potency, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented into low-to-moderate potency active pharmaceutical ingredients and potent-to-highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredient. In 2021, low-to-moderate potency active pharmaceutical ingredients segment is expected to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market because of their less toxicity and less hazard nature.

On the basis of therapeutic application, the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is segmented into cardiology, CNS & neurology, oncology, orthopedic, endocrinology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, nephrology, ophthalmology and other therapeutic application. In 2021, cardiology segment is expected to dominate the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market because of rising number of cardiac diseases such as heart attack, embolism and others.

Research Methodology: Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

