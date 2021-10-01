Activists occupy excavators in Garzweiler II surface mine

They demand the immediate elimination of coal and the preservation of all villages threatened by surface mining. Climate activists occupied a shovel in North Rhine-Westphalia. Energy company RWE condemns the action.

Erkelenz (dpa) – Climate activists occupied a shovel and two spreaders at the Garzweiler II open-cast lignite mine near Erkelenz in North Rhine-Westphalia on Friday morning.

According to activists, 21 participants got on the devices around 4 a.m. A police spokeswoman said eight people who had climbed the bucket shovel were taken there and taken into custody to determine their personal details. According to their statements, the other activists were still about 40 to 50 meters above the ground on Friday afternoon. The situation is peaceful.

According to a spokesperson, activists are calling for an immediate elimination of coal and the preservation of all villages threatened by surface mining. A spokesperson for the energy company RWE condemned the occupation of the excavators. The activists would put their lives in danger.