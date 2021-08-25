Addictions Therapeutics Market is projected to reach US$ 10,735.94 million by 2027 | It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027.

Addictions Therapeutics Market is projected to reach US$ 10,735.94 million by 2027 | It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027.

The Addictions therapeutics market was valued at US$ 6,691.01 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10,735.94 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027.

Addiction is a psychological and physical inability to stop consuming drugs, alcohol, opioids, and related category substances, even though the consumption of those substances causes various mental and physical harms. Addiction can be life-threatening if not stopped. Therefore, there are several options such as drug therapy and rehabilitation to stop addiction in a better way. Rising addictions among common people and increasing awareness campaigns drive the growth of the addictions therapeutics market. Moreover, the rising demand for R&D from contract organizations is expected to bolster the market growth during the forecast period. However, steep costs of drug development restrict the market growth.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Addictions Therapeutics Market:

Indivior PLC

Pfizer, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Bausch Health Companies

Cipla, Inc.

Orexo AB

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Alvogen

Camurus AB

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Addictions Therapeutics Market Segmental Overview:

Based on treatment type, the addictions therapeutics market is segmented into nicotine addiction treatment, alcohol addiction treatment, opioid addiction treatment, and other substance addiction treatment. The nicotine addiction treatment segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market for nicotine addiction treatment segment is attributed to rising anti-smoking policies and growing awareness regarding the side effects of nicotine consumption.

To comprehend global Addictions Therapeutics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

