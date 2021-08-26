Adhesive Films Market 2021: Emerging Technologies and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028 Adhesive Films Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyester, Others); Application (Tapes, Laminates, Labels and Graphic Films); End-Use Industry (Packaging, Transportation, Electrical and Electronics, Others) and Geography

MARKET OVERVIEW

Adhesive films are solid sheets of thermoplastic or partially cured thermosetting polymers that are used to attach large-area components, substrates, and lids. They are generally made of polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyester, and other polymers. These films are used to make pressure-sensitive tapes, self-adhesive tapes, labels, graphic films, and laminates, among others. Generally, adhesive films are used across industries including packaging, transportation, and electrical & electronics, among others.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Adhesive Films Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Adhesive films market with detailed market segmentation by material, application, end-use industry, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Adhesive films market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyester, and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into tapes, laminates, and labels & graphic films.

On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented into packaging, transportation, electrical & electronics, and others.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

The global adhesive film market is expanding at a rapid pace, owing to increasing demand from electrical and electronics industry.

Adhesive films are frequently used on products as labels to provide useful information to the buyers. Thus growing application of adhesive films for making labels is expected to boost the market growth.

Furthermore, increasing demand from the pharmaceutical and packaging industries is further projected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

The increased investment in bio-based materials is likely to give major firms with a lucrative potential to grow in the future.

Restraints:

Stringent regulations imposed on volatile organic compounds present in adhesive films may hinder the market growth.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The Adhesive films market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Adhesive films market in these regions.

IMPACT OF COVID-19ON ADHESIVE FILMS MARKET

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers key developments in the Adhesive films market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Adhesive films market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Adhesive films in the global market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Adhesive films market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

3M

Avery Dennison Corporation

BASF SE

Bostik

CCL Industries

Dow

Gluetex

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Toray Industries

UPM-Kymmene

Adhesive Films, Inc.

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Irplast S.p.A.

TEKRA, LLC.

H.B. Fuller Company

Klöckner Pentaplast Group

Arkema Group

DuPont

Dymax Corporation

Solvay S.A.

