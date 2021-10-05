Adolescent Mental Health | COVID-19 is just “the tip of the iceberg,” says UNICEF

(Paris) The COVID-19 epidemic has only worsened the mental health of children and adolescents around the world, requiring more investment, warns UNICEF in a report released Tuesday.

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 8:07 pm

“The consequences of the pandemic are significant, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Even before that happened, far too many children with mental health problems were not being cared for, ”UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fiore said in a statement.

The UN agency responsible for children on Tuesday published a report on the mental health of children around the world, which was presented at an international conference on mental health in Paris entitled “Mind Our Rights, Now! “.

Globally, it is believed that “more than one in seven adolescents ages 10-19 are diagnosed with a mental health disorder” and “nearly 46,000 adolescents commit suicide each year, making this one of the top five causes of death in this age group. “According to UNICEF.

However, according to the report, “only about 2% of the world’s public health budgets are devoted to mental health”.

According to UNICEF, the situation has worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated restrictions.

“At least one in seven children worldwide is directly affected by containment efforts and more than 1.6 billion children have experienced a negative impact on their education,” the organization said.

“The disruption of daily life, education, leisure activities, and concerns about income and family health have created feelings of fear, anger and concern about the future in many young people,” she continues.

In its report, UNICEF calls for “urgent investments in the mental health of children and adolescents”.

“Mental health is an essential part of physical health […]. In both rich and poor countries, we have neglected for too long the importance of understanding this issue and investing enough in it, ”emphasizes Henrietta Fiore.