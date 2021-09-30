AfD parliamentary group elects Weidel and Chrupalla as president

Berlin (dpa) – The new AfD parliamentary group has elected Alice Weidel and party leader Tino Chrupalla as chairmen. According to the information of the participants in the meeting of the parliamentary group, they obtained 50 votes in favor. 25 deputies voted against the duo, with two abstentions. There were no opposing candidates.

Previously, there had been discussions on whether the AfD parliamentary group should also have two presidents in the future. A motion to move away from the principle of dual leadership, which observers said was mainly directed against Weidel, did not garner a majority, according to information from parliamentary groups.

According to the participants in the meeting of the parliamentary group, there was a controversial debate on the proposal to appoint the honorary chairman of the outgoing co-parliamentary group Alexander Gauland. The former CDU member has been one of the party’s most powerful figures for years. In the meantime, however, members of the camp, which calls itself moderate, accuse him of having opened the party too far to the right. Participants reported that the discussion of the Honorary Presidency was a bit “rough” in places.

In the end, however, the post of Honorary President without voting rights was anchored in the rules of procedure. The deputies want to vote late in the evening on whether Gauland should occupy this post.

Only 82 of the 83 AfD deputies were invited to the parliamentary group meeting on Thursday. After some MPs opposed his inclusion in the parliamentary group on Wednesday, Matthias Helferich, who had come to the Bundestag via the AfD’s NRW state list, gave up. It remains to be decided whether he wishes and can at least attend the meetings as a guest in the future.

Helferich was suspended from his duties during the election campaign. The background to the regulatory action decided by the Federal Executive Committee was statements in older conversations. The AfD politician does not deny having described himself as the “friendly face of the NS”. However, the term was only an attribution to a third party by left-wing bloggers that he “satirized”, he explained. According to information from parliamentary groups, criticism of Helferich came, among others, from MPs Uwe Witt and Gottfried Curio.

Election regulations were also initially controversial. Some members of the new parliamentary group did not want the two main candidates – Weidel and Chrupalla – to stand for election together as group leaders. Party co-chairman Jörg Meuthen also spoke out against such a double vote. However, support for this solution came from Gauland. He pointed out that he had worked very well with Weidel as a group co-leader. Finally, the parliamentary group decided to vote in tandem. The result of this vote was, however, extremely close.

The AfD won 10.3% of the second vote in the Bundestag elections on Sunday. On the reasons for the loss of votes – four years earlier, the right-wing populists had become the largest opposition faction with 12.6% of the vote – views differ within the party leadership.