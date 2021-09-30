AfD parliamentary group remains in two directions: Gauland supports Weidel

Not everyone in the new AfD parliamentary group wanted to stay with dual leadership – and not everyone liked the double vote.

Berlin (dpa) – After a controversial debate, the new AfD parliamentary group has decided that two presidents should continue to lead the group in the future.

A motion to move away from this principle, which, according to observers, was mainly directed against former co-chair Alice Weidel, did not obtain a majority on Thursday, according to information from parliamentary groups.

Only 82 of the 83 AfD deputies were invited to Thursday’s meeting. After some MPs opposed his inclusion in the parliamentary group on Wednesday, Matthias Helferich, who had come to the Bundestag via the AfD’s NRW state list, gave up. It remains to be decided whether he wishes and can at least attend the meetings as a guest in the future.

Helferich was suspended from his duties during the election campaign. The background to the regulatory action decided by the Federal Executive Committee was statements in older conversations. The AfD politician does not deny having described himself as the “friendly face of the NS”. However, the term was only an attribution to a third party by left-wing bloggers that he “satirized”, he explained. According to information from parliamentary groups, criticism of Helferich came, among others, from MPs Uwe Witt and Gottfried Curio.

Election regulations were also initially controversial. Some members of the new parliamentary group did not want the two main candidates – Weidel and party leader Tino Chrupalla – to stand for election together as group leaders. Party co-chairman Jörg Meuthen also spoke out against such a double vote. Support for this solution came from outgoing President Alexander Gauland. He pointed out that he had worked very well with Weidel as a group co-leader. Finally, the parliamentary group decided to vote in tandem. The result of this vote was, however, extremely close.

The AfD won 10.3% of the second vote in the Bundestag elections on Sunday. On the reasons for the loss of votes – four years earlier, the right-wing populists had become the largest opposition faction with 12.6% of the vote – views differ within the party leadership.