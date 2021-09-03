Afghan and Taliban flags for cricket match in Kabul. united

Unfortunately, your browser does not support videos

(Kabul) Less than three weeks after the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, the Afghan national flag and the white flag of the Islamist movement waved side by side in a cricket match in Kabul on Friday.

Posted on Sep 3, 2021 at 11:06 am

David FOX Agence France-Presse

The meeting won by the “Defenders of Peace” against the “Heroes of Peace” is the first organized meeting since the Taliban’s arrival on the 15th states.

Their return to power caused the organizers of the game to fear the cancellation of the game for a while, everyone still remembers the strict application of the Sharia law, which was in force under the first Taliban government (1996-2001).

Entertainment, whether sporting or otherwise, was forbidden at the time. Some sports were allowed, but they were strictly controlled: only men were allowed to play or participate in games. The stadiums were often used as places of execution.

In Kabul, there were no women among the 4,000 or so cricket fans on Friday. But the enthusiasm was real to encourage the teams, in which several Afghan national players played, just before the big prayer.

“It’s great to be here and watch cricket,” Hamza, a Taliban commander, told AFP with the rest of his contingent, watching the crowd that had come to watch the game.

no women

“I play myself,” he said, an American assault rifle on his shoulder.

Cricket was virtually unknown in Afghanistan until the early 2000s, before Afghans, formerly refugees in Pakistan, brought a fever to their country for the sport.

Since then, the national team has seen a meteoric rise and managed to reach the top ten in the world in one-day games and in the Twenty20 format.

On Friday we could see “Baba Cricket” in the stands, a fan of a certain age dressed from head to toe in the national colors. But supporters of both teams are also waving Afghan and Taliban flags.

Taliban guards raided all of them before entering the stadium, with new leaders fearing another attack by the Islamic State Group after the airport attack last week that killed more than 100 people.

“There is unity,” enthuses the managing director of the Afghan cricket committee, Hamid Shinwari, and sees these flags as a positive sign for the country.

However, the joy expressed on Friday was offset by the fate of the Afghan women’s cricket team, whose members have left the country or are in hiding, according to several media outlets, fearing their future under the new regime.

“We have a WhatsApp group and every night we talk about our problems and share plans for what to do,” one player told the BBC this week. “We’re all desperate.”