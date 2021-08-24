Afghan school girls are evacuated to Rwanda

(Kigali) Several dozen Afghan school girls, their teachers and the staff of their boarding school for girls in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have seized power, are being evacuated to Rwanda, the organization’s founder announced on Tuesday.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

The information has been confirmed by the government of Rwanda.

The Taliban have repeatedly claimed that their new regime would be different from the one they led in the 1990s, characterized by extreme brutality, the exclusion of girls from school, the confinement of women to their homes, the ban on music and entertainment, but also stoning and public executions.

But since Kabul came to power on August 15, tens of thousands of Afghans have tried desperately to leave their country for fear of living under their rule again.

Almost 250 youth, students, teachers, staff and their families have left Afghanistan to travel to Rwanda and continue their studies there, Shabana Basij-Rasikh, founder of the School of Leadership in Afghanistan, said on Tuesday (SOLA). private establishment.

“Everyone is on their way via Qatar to the nation of Rwanda, where we want to start a semester abroad for all of our students,” she said on Twitter.

“We hope to return to Afghanistan when local conditions permit,” she added.

“We welcome the SOLA community in Rwanda. We respect your request for confidentiality, so there will be no further comments at this time, ”Rwandan government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo told AFP.

A few days earlier, Basij-Rasikh had stated that she had burned her students’ school documents “to protect them and their families”.

“My students, my colleagues and I are safe […] But right now there are many who do not feel safe or feel less and less secure. I am broken and devastated for her, ”she wrote on the school website on Friday.

In addition to Rwanda, Uganda is also examining an American application to accept Afghan refugees. According to unconfirmed media reports, Kampala agreed to accept around 2,000 Afghans last week.